Anupam Kher interacts with police officers, staff in Shimla

Shimla, June 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday visited the police headquarters here and had an informal interaction with the officers and staff present there.

Kher was welcomed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and was presented with mementos, a shawl and a cap.

The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at the Nabha Estate in Shimla.