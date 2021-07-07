Anupriya Patel gets a place in Modi Cabinet

Born in 1981, Anupriya was the Minister of State in the Union Health Ministry from 2016 to 2019.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Apna Dals Anupriya Patel, who has been a Union minister in the past, was on Wednesday inducted into the new-look Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anupriya was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, and again in 2019.

She was previously elected as a member of the UP Legislative Assembly for the Rohaniya constituency in Varanasi, where she had fought a campaign in alliance with the Peace Party of India and the Bundelkhand Congress in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly elections.

Anupriya is the daughter of Sone Lal Patel, the founder of Apna Dal.

Having a masters degrees in psychology and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Anupriya has been the President of Apna Dal since the demise of her father in 2009.

Apna Dal is an important ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh and has considerable support among the Kurmis in the state.

