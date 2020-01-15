Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri among 36 Union ministers to visit J-K from Jan 18-25

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): In a massive outreach by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir, two months after it formally became a Union territory, about 36 union ministers will visit it from January 18-25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

According to information available with ANI, among the 36 ministers are - Gajender Singh Shekhawat will visit for two days on January 20-21; Anurag Thakur on January 18, 20 (half) and 21, Jitendra Singh on January 18, 19; Hardeep Singh Puri on January 20-21; Piyush Goyal on January 19; Santosh Kumar Gangwar on January 21; Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on January 24; Giriraj Singh on January 23; Kiren Rijiju on January 21; Shripad Yesso Naik on January 23.



While the Citizenship Amendment Act remains on the agenda, the ministers would hold meetings with people to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370.

These ministers are set to hold 51 meetings in Jammu and eight in Kashmir.

The ministers would share the vision and plans of their ministries for the development of the region. A senior leader said the outreach is aimed at strengthening the integration of people of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

The outreach will take place days after 15 envoys of various nations visited Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

