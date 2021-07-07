Anurag Thakur allotted plum I&B portfolio

Apart from Information & Broadcasting, Thakur, who had been the BCCI chief in the past, has also been allotted the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio.

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh and former MoS for Finance, Anurag Thakur, was on Wednesday allotted the plum portfolio of Information & Broadcasting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new-look Union Cabinet.

The I&B portfolio was earlier with Prakash Javadekar, who is out of the Cabinet now. Sports was held by Kiren Rijiju, who will now be the Law Minister in the new-look Cabinet.

Thakur, four-time MP from Hamirpur, will have the challenging job of handling the media interface of the government besides managing its affairs with the media platforms, particularly international and social media.

"I am honoured to serve the people of India as a Union Cabinet Minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility," Thakur tweeted.

