Anurag Thakur reiterates to make 'Devbhumi' Himachal as 'Khelbhumi'

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): On the fifth day of BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur reiterated that "Devbhumi" Himachal Pradesh will be made "Khelbhumi".



BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra was started on August 19 and it was supposed to culminate on August 23. However, the Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Himachal Pradesh finished on August 24 early morning. According to BJP, the yatra covered over 600 km across the state.

He also met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his wife and sought their blessings during this yatra.

Earlier Anurag Thakur had said, "As the sports Minister, I will put every effort to make Himachal Pradesh a "Khel Bhumi". We will work towards improving sports facilities and to ensure that sportspersons get better opportunities and giving wings to Himachal Pradesh's art and culture. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership, the country is moving on the path of progress and development."

The Union Minister further emphasized that, unlike other Prime Ministers who used to get photographed with the sportspersons before they left for Olympic games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not get himself clicked, adding that instead the PM met the contingent, interacted with them, and advised them not to play under pressure as well as motivated them to give their best performance.

Thakur said that after the Olympics concluded and the players came back, PM Modi did not only meet medal winners but all the players who had represented India at the games.

Thakur stated, "As far as the experience with sportspersons is concerned, earlier also it was a practice that Prime Ministers used to get photographed with the players who represented the country at the Olympics at the sending-off ceremony before they leave. But Modi ji did not get himself clicked with them, instead, he met them, conversed with them, motivated them, and told them they should not perform under pressure and only focus on giving their best performance.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicked off Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the state by visiting Gurdwara on Sunday.(ANI)

