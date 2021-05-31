Anurag Thakur thanks Nadda, Himachal CM for helping him set up O2 bank in HP

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, has thanked BJP President J.P. Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for flagging off vehicles carrying 160 oxygen cylinders, 108 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh.

He has also thanked the BJP chief for laying the foundation for a oxygen bank in Himachal Pradesh. Two oxygen plants -- one each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur -- are coming up with the efforts of the Union minister.

Thakur said, "The need for oxygen has increased in this second wave of Covid pandemic. In Himachal Pradesh, especially in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, there is no shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients, as I am making oxygen bank with my personal efforts. The work for setting up of the oxygen bank consisting of 300 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders and three plants, has been started. This will provide uninterrupted supply of oxygen to 700 hospital beds.

"Today, the national president of the BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda, laid the foundation for two oxygen plants at Hamirpur and Bilaspur and flagged off vehicles carrying 160 oxygen cylinders, 108 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment from Delhi. This will provide uninterrupted oxygen supply to 330 beds in Himachal with immediately. I express my heartfelt gratitude to honourable Nadda ji and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ji for giving be blessings by joining virtually on this occasion. Our efforts will strengthen the fight against Corona in Himachal Pradesh."

Anurag Thakur further said, "Just as crores of workers of the world's largest political party under the able leadership of respected Nadda ji, are serving the country with full devotion in these difficult times, similarly the Jai Ram Thakur-led government in Himachal is taking all necessary steps to deal with the pandemic."

The Union minister said, "Just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not left any stone unturned to provide medicine, oxygen, ventilator, vaccination etc to fight the second wave, in the same way, with my personal efforts I have provided 108 oxygen concentrators, 105 oxygen cylinders, 3,00,000 masks, including 53,000 N-95 masks, 25,000 gloves, 10,200 face shields and 13,500 PPE kits along with 3,500 NRM, 1,500 pulse oximeters, 6,400 oxygen masks, 2,000 oxygen regulators, 100 thermal scanners and 3,500 sanitisers to the people of Himachal Pradesh."

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "I congratulate Anurag Thakur Ji for his efforts and sensitivity that he has shown towards the people of Himachal Pradesh during this second wave. Serving the people is his ultimate goal. He has sent medical equipment and aid material to every corner of the state, which proved to be very helpful in the fight against corona."

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh is fighting the Covid pandemic very effectively. The state is getting full support from the Center by Nadda ji and Union Minister Anurag Thakur ji in this fight. We have ensured that the medical equipment and support materials sent by Anurag Thakur from Delhi should reach the needy in every corner of the state.

"Now these oxygen plants, concentrators and cylinders will help the Covid patients in a big way. Himachal government is providing best possible facilities to Covid patients. Recently, we launched home isolation kits and e-Sanjeevani mobile app for Covid patients, which has received positive response."

