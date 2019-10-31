Anushka describes Engineer's 'cups of tea' charge as 'ill intended lies'

Mumbai / New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, posted a long tweet on Thursday, reacting to claims by India cricket legend Farokh Engineer that all that the BCCI Selectors did during the World Cup in England earlier this year was fetch "cups of tea" for her.

"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!" wrote @AnushkaSharma on Twitter.

She also said her name should not be used by anyone to criticise the selection committee.

"If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations," Anushka wrote.

Being captain Kohli's wife, Anushka is often seen accompanying him on tours and also spotted at stadiums during matches. She has been trolled heavily whenever India or Kohli flop on the field.

In Thursday's tweet, Anushka also denied ever bothering the Board for tickets and security.

"My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet.

"I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet," Anushka wrote.

Controversy erupted after former India wicketkeeper Engineer came down heavily on the senior national selection committee, saying all that the selectors were doing during the World Cup in England earlier this year was getting Anushka Sharma "cups of tea", according to a report in the Times Of India.

The 81-year-old Engineer also said that Kohli had a "major impact" on the selection process and even went on to call the MSK Prasad-led selection panel a "Mickey Mouse selection committee". Engineer, who played 46 Tests for India, even questioned the qualification of the selectors for the job.

"We have got a Mickey Mouse selection committee. Virat Kohli has a major impact (in the process) which is very good. But how are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches," Engineer was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

"I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea," Engineer added.

He felt that former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee for the betterment of the game in India.

"I feel people with the stature of Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee," he said.

Engineer also welcomed the appointment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the new BCCI President.

"It is about time we had a cricketer who ran the board, because the CoA, in my opinion, were a complete waste of time. He (Sourav Ganguly) was a dashing player, a captain who took bold decisions and I hope he does the same thing as board President," Engineer said.

The current Indian selection committee is headed by M.S.K. Prasad (6 Tests, 17 ODIs) with former India cricketers Devang Gandhi (4 Tests, 3 ODIs), Sarandeep Singh (3 Tests, 5 ODIs), Jatin Paranjpe (4 ODIs) and Gagan Khoda (2 ODIs) as the other four members.

vnc+kk/arm