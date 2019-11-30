Any punishment less than hanging will not be acceptable: NCW chairperson on Telangana rape-murder case

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said that the perpetrators of the Telangana rape and murder should be hanged.

"I think the procedures should be conducted in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice in the case and any punishment less than hanging will not be acceptable," Sharma told ANI here.

When asked about the demand by the public to hang the accused without a trial, Sharma said that the law should take its own course."The anger among the people is justified. This should be maintained as only this can change the mentality of the criminals. We have a judiciary to deal with it. I, however, do not want the justice to be delayed for five or six years like it was done in the Nirbhaya case," she said.Sharma further said the NCW members had visited the family of the victim and were preparing a report on the attitude shown by the police personnel on duty when the victim's family reached them to file a complaint."NCW members met the family of the deceased. The police ridiculed them first. The cops also sent them back from the police station, claiming that the area of crime did not fall under their jurisdiction. Thus, crucial two and a half hours was lost due to this delay," said Sharma.The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.The gruesome episode has rocked the nation with women activists, doctors demanding strict action over the murder.However, the state police have arrested four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder. (ANI)