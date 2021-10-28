Anybody contesting elections in Goa will not affect BJP's standing in state: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 28 (ANI): Disregarding Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a threat to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that anybody contesting elections in Goa will not affect BJP's standing in the state.



The chief minister's remarks came amidst TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Goa today.

Speaking on Banerjee's visit, Sawant said, "Everyone is free to contest elections from wherever they want. Anybody can come here but that won't affect us."

Sawant also expressed his confidence in the people of Goa who he claimed are well aware of the political situation in West Bengal.

"I am the Chief Minister of the state for the last two and half years and we (BJP) are running the government for the past ten years. People have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and my leadership," he stated.

Further taking a veiled dig at TMC, Sawant said, "In a democracy, anybody can contest elections and we have no issues regarding that, but we condemn low level of politics."

Earlier on Wednesday, TMC had slammed BJP over the alleged vandalisation of the billboards and hoardings in Goa ahead of Banerjee's visit to the state.

Meanwhile, the Goa assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

