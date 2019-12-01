AP: 3 held, 26 vehicles seized in cordon and search operation in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Three people were detained and 24 two-wheeler vehicles were seized during the cordon and search operation conducted by the Andhra Pradesh police in Krishna district.

Besides 24 vehicles, two autorickshaws were also seized by the cops.



The cordon and search operation was conducted at the Model colony, Kanchikacherla town and Nandigama Mandal of Krishna district.

People were detained for not possessing identity proofs and the vehicles were seized due to lack of documents.

Around 70 policemen took part in the operation and it was led by V.V Ramana Murty, Sub Division Officer of Nandigama Police Station.

The official also spoke to ANI and said they will hold similar cordon search operations at regular intervals. (ANI)

