AP: ACB raids Kadapa RTO, seizes Rs. 90,310, arrests 15

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and seized Rs 90,310 while arresting 15 unofficial agents on Friday.

The arrested lot was unofficially acting as agents to the RTO officials.

Anti-Corruption Bureau, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nagabhushanam in an official release said "After receiving the information on corrupt and illegal practices at RTO office, we held a surprise check this morning where it was found that the RTO officials are maintaining agents in the office premises. These agents used to collect higher amounts of money from the public, take their commission and share the rest of the amount with the employees."



A total of Rs 90,310 has been seized from them while 15 are put under arrest.

"A report of the corrupt practice will be submitted to the government as they have been collecting Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 for an LLR Challan that is valued at Rs 400", the official added. (ANI)

