AP: Administration on high alert in Guntur district following flood warning

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The district administration is on high alert in Tenali division of Guntur district in the wake of flood warning in the region.

According to officials, twenty-one villages and five mandals of the district can be severely affected due to floods.

As per the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) floods can wreak havoc in Duggirala, Kolluru, Kollipara, Bhattiprolu and Repalle mandals of Andhra Pradesh.



A control room has been set up at Revenue Divisional office in Tenali town and the people in distress can contact the control room at the number 08644-223800.

Yesterday, four people, including three children and a young man, lost their lives after being washed away in the river at Kamalapuram village in Kadapa district. (ANI)

