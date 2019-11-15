AP: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney visits Kanaka Durga temple to seek blessings

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A day after being appointed as Chief Secretary of the state, senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney on Friday visited Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada to seek blessings.

The Andhra Pradesh government on November 14 appointed Nilam Sawhney as Chief Secretary of the State.



Neelam Sawhney received a warm welcome by the officials of the temple. Executive Officer Suresh Babu also presented her Prasadam and photograph of the Goddess.

"If you are able to fulfil your responsibility and obligation then I think that is the biggest Darshan. It feels good to come here and take the blessings of Kanaka Ji. It is always good to reach out to almighty and god so that we remember what is right and what is wrong," said Neelam Sawhney.

A 1984 batch IAS officer of Andhra cadre, Sawhney was on deputation at the Centre as Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary.

She has become the first woman chief secretary of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.

The State government has recently removed senior IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam as Chief Secretary. (ANI)

