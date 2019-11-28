AP: Computer operator in Tehsildar's office in Krishna manhandles man after verbal spat

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A computer operator at a Tehsildar office in Musunuru village here allegedly abused and manhandled a person who had come to the office for a caste certificate on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced in which the computer operator can be seen thrashing the man. Bystanders are seen pulling the two apart.



Speaking to ANI, Musunuru Tahsildar Madan Mohan said: "Maddala Baburao had applied for caste certificate around a week ago. He came to the office on Wednesday to inquire about the status of his certificate. He was told that it takes around 15 days for caste certificate issuance."

Baburao and computer operator Pawan Kumar got into a brawl over the matter, following which the latter lost his temper and manhandled the former.

"I was not present at the time of the incident. Pawan had also gone to the police station as he was called by the police. He is going to file a complaint against Baburao," Mohan added.

Police confirmed the incident, however, added that no complaint had been received in the matter so far.

Once a complaint is filed, action will be taken, police said. (ANI)

