AP: Devotees celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival in Vishakhapatnam

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Simhachalam to seek blessings of Lord Simhadri Appanna on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi here on Monday.

Devotees from across the country stood in serpentine queues for darshan of Simhadri Appanna.



The authorities made elaborate arrangements and decorated the temple.

Anakapalli YSRCP MP Satyavathi and Former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju also came here to offer prayers early today.

"It is always great to seek blessings and come here for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival. Vishakhapatnam is a beautiful city and it is called a city of destiny. All the natural resources are present here," said YSRCP MP Satyavathi.

The temple was decked up with flowers and special arrangements were made by the Devasthanam management to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. (ANI)

