AP: Excise department seizes 200 liquor bottles, 3 persons arrested

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Officials of the excise department on Thursday arrested three men at Nandigama Mandal here and seized 200 liquor bottles, which were allegedly being transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.



"We got information that liquor is being transported from Telangana to Nandigama. We immediately alerted and conducted route march at Cherukupalem area, wherefrom the liquor was supposed to be transported," B Radhakrishna, Excise Inspector Nandigama told ANI.

"We identified two two-wheelers in suspicious conditions and carrying bags. We detained them and checked the bags. Each bag had 100 90ml bottles," he added.

"We caught three people -- two of them are from Vedadri and one from Chaturapalem. They purchased these liquor bottles from Kodad town in Telangana, to sell during New Year celebrations," Radhakrishna further said.

He also said that the arrested persons admitted that they brought the bottles to sell at Chaturapalem and Peddavaram villages during the inquiry.

The police have seized the vehicles and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

