AP: LV Subrahmanyam relieved of his duty as Chief Secy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): LV Subrahmanyam was relieved of his duty as Chief Secretary on Wednesday, giving the charge to the chief commissioner of land administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the state secretariat.

Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.



His dethroning was carried out by Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to the government (political).

A 1983 batch IAS officer, Subrahmanyam took charge as the Chief Secretary of the state on April 6 this year. (ANI)

