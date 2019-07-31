AP: Man immolates himself over land dispute with uncle

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A man attempted suicide in front of a police station on Tuesday over a land dispute with his paternal uncle in Singarayakonda town of Prakasam district, alleging police personnel tried to take bribe from him to resolve the issue.



The person, who attempted suicide, was identified as Tanneeru Nagaraju.

Singarayakonda Circle Inspector Ajay Kumar said that both Nagaraju and his uncle had lodged complaints against the other over the land dispute.

On Tuesday evening Nagaraju went to the police station and got into an argument with the police alleging that they were not doing justice to him.

"Nagaraju levelled allegations of harassment against Assistant Sub-Inspector Muralidhar and said that he demanded bribe from him," Kumar said.

Criticising the police and accusing them of harassment, Nagaraju poured kerosene and tried to set himself on fire near the police station. However, the police managed to douse the fire immediately and took him to KIMS hospital in Ongole town.

The doctors said that Nagaraju sustained 60 per cent burns and his condition is critical.

An FIR under Section 309 (punishment for attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. (ANI)

