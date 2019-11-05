AP: Police arrest 13 people from village in Srikakulam over clash between two groups

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Police on Tuesday arrested 13 persons from Bantumilli village in Ranasthalam Mandal here in connection with an alleged clash that erupted between two groups on November 3.

According to the police, a clash had erupted between two groups - one belonging to YSRCP and the other to BJP - on November 3 over an issue related to flex boards.



"Flex boards of both the parties were damaged by party workers. The clashes turned violent. Both groups filed complaints against each other on November 2. Based on the complaints, we went to the village and arrested seven persons from one and six from the other group," the police said.

Meanwhile, locals allege that the police forcibly arrested the men and damaged several houses in the village. The villagers also expressed anguish over the action on BJP MLC PVN Madhav and other leaders who visited the village today.

The police, however, are denying any such coercive action. (ANI)

