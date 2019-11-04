AP: Police seize 500 kg of cannabis, arrest 2 people in Narsipatnam

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Narsipatnam Excise police have seized about 500 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh rupees from a tempo van in Vishakhapatnam district on Monday.

The police have arrested two people in this regard, while two others escaped from the spot, said Bhaskar Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Department.



He stated that the vehicle was coming from the Vishakhapatnam Agency area to deliver cannabis to other states. After getting information from reliable sources, the department officers were alerted and held a check post at Narsipatnam.

The cannabis was found under the plain wood cover in the van. Along with cannabis, the Excise Police also recovered Rs 47,660 in cash.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Attempts to catch the remaining suspects are underway. (ANI)

