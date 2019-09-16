AP: Two die in road accident in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Two people were killed after a car hit an auto here on Monday morning.

"An auto was going from Mirzapuram village towards Hanuman junction in the district. When the auto crossed Sitarampuram village, a car hit it from the back. In the accident, two died and four sustained injuries. The injured were taken to a nearby government hospital," Pedapadu Sub Inspector Jyoti Basu told ANI.



Basu further said that police are yet to collect full information. FIR will be registered after taking statements from the injured at the hospital. (ANI)

