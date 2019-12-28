AP: World Telugu Writers' Conference in Vijayawada to promote mother tongue

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The fourth edition of Telugu Writers' Conference is taking place here from December 27-29 with the aim to promote the education and development of mother tongue.

"The teaching in mother tongue should be made compulsory for the development of people as well as language," Dr GV Purnachandu, one of the organizer said in a statement.



Around 1500 delegates from all over the state attend the event including the Telugu diaspora from other states and even foreign countries.

French Professor Prof Daniel Negers, who can speak in Telugu was one of the most sought after speaker at the event talking about the importance of mother tongue.

The event was packed with hundreds of writers exchanging their ideas and experiences for the growth and development of the cause. (ANI)