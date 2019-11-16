AP: YSRCP condemns TDP's allegation about CM Jagan's academic qualifications

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Manoj Kothari on Saturday condemned the comments of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh that Jagan had leaked class X papers and that his academic qualifications were not credible.

Kothari said: "It is not about education but a commitment to people's development that is more important. Jagan is a powerful leader in whom people have belief. Are there any proofs for the allegations by Lokesh?"



Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was 'caught in a paper leak' in class X examination.

He was answering a question on the YSRCP government's recent decision to convert all government schools into English medium schools.

"Do you know what Jaganmohan Reddy had studied? They say that he studied some B.A or B.Com. Do you know whether he passed or not? He was caught in 10th class paper leak. Such people are preaching today," said Nara Lokesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government on November 13 appointed IAS officer Vetri Selvi as the special officer for the project of introducing English as a medium of instruction in grades 1 to 12 from the academic year 2020-2021.

During a cabinet meeting, the decision to convert all schools into English medium institutions was unanimously approved. As of now, 34 per cent of government-run schools are functioning as English medium institutions in the state. (ANI)

