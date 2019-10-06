AP: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy gets bail after being arrested for 'intimidating' govt officer in Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who was arrested by the police allegedly for threatening a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), was granted bail by a special judicial court on Sunday.

Reddy was arrested after MPDO, A Sarla, in Nellore district, lodged a complaint with the police that Reddy had intimidated her on Friday night for not providing water connection to a layout situated in Golagamudi village.

After receiving the complaint from the officer, the police registered a case against the lawmaker and produced him before Nellore special judicial magistrate court. The magistrate later granted bail to Reddy.After getting bail, the YSRCP MLA spoke to media and said that the allegations levelled by MPDO are totally false.Hailing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for maintaining law and order in the state, Reddy hit out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and said: "Our Chief Minister (Jagan Mohan Reddy) said that nobody is above the law. He ordered the police to act sincerely as per the evidence. In the previous government's tenure, when a TDP MLA harassed a woman officer, the then Chief Minister (Chandrababu Naidu) himself made a compromise."He further claimed that Sarla has foisted the case out of personal enmity against him, adding that if he was guilty in the case then he would openly "apologise to Sarla and the party can suspend me permanently". (ANI)