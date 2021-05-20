AP Budget session begins, guv says welfare delivery not impacted

Amaravati, May 20 (IANS) The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly began here on Thursday. In his address, delivered in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan, to members of both Houses, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expressed his sympathies for the victims of Covid.

Speaking on the state government's efforts to tackle the challenges emerging with the second wave of Covid, he complimented Frontline Warriors' for their dedication and services.