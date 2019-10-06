AP CM meets PM, invites him for 'Raithu Bharosa' scheme launch

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and invited him for the inauguration of prestigious 'YSR Raithu Bharosa' scheme in the state.

Reddy also discussed several issues of the state with Prime Minister for around one and half hour.The scheme, one of the major promises during the election, is scheduled to be launched on October 15 at Nellore. It is expected to benefit over 53 lakh farmers including tenant farmers.Reddy also requested the Central government for an additional grant-in-aid, said an official statement on Saturday."Reddy has requested the Centre to release the funds in time and to cooperate for the development of the state. In view of this, the Chief Minister has requested for Rs 40,000 crores as grant-in-aid to the state," the statement said.Senior officers from the state had also met officials from the Prime Minister's Office on August 23, 2019."The central government's response looks positive on this issue and Chief Minister had asked to give revenue deficit amount and additional funds required for the state immediately," it said.Reddy also asked the central government to reimburse Rs 5,103 crores that have been spent by the state government for Polavaram Project and release Rs 16,000 crores with immediate effect in order to complete the project works as soon as possible.He also requested to approve the revised budget estimation of Rs 55,548 crores for Polvaram project. (ANI)