AP CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Amaravati, Oct 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their respective birth anniversaries.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on this day in the year 1904. Shastri had immortalised the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.