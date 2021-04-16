AP CM writes to PM Modi, urges to send 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the vaccine stocks have completely run out in the state.



The Chief Minister, in his letter, said that 60 lakh doses are needed to ensure the entire population above 45 years in the state is vaccinated with the first dose in the next three weeks.

He reminded that Andhra Pradesh vaccinated 6,28,961 persons on April 14, which is the highest single-day vaccination number by any state in the country.

The state has been facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine for almost three weeks following which the government wrote to the Centre in the last week of March that one crore doses of vaccine are needed for vaccination in the state for the month of April. The Central government has sent 6.4 lakh doses of vaccine on April 12 and 13. However, those doses were completely administered within two days.

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a video conference with collectors and SPs of all districts in the state to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

Recently, Russia's Sputnik V also got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. (ANI)