AP government appoints jumbo TTD trust board

The state government issued three separate GOs late Wednesday constituting 82-member strong trust board - the biggest ever trust board formed by any government since inception of the TTD in 1932.

In addition to appointing 28 members to the trust board, the government nominated 52 special invitees with equal privileges as the member trustees.

The YSR Congress Party government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has renominated former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and Indian Cements MD N. Srinivasan, My Home group chairman J. Rameswar Rao, Hetero Group charman Dr B. Parthsardhi Reddy and some other eminent personalities as members.

The government issued a second GO appointing Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Brahmin Corporation chairman Sudhakar as special invitees.

Under a third GO, the government named 50 more special invitees.

Last month, the government had re-appointed Y.V. Subba Reddy as Chairman and Chandragiri legislator Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as ex-officio member of the TTD.

Subba Reddy, the maternal uncle of the Chief Minister, has been appointed as TTD Chairman for a second term.

He was first appointed in 2019 and his two year term ended in June 2022.

According to the GO, the special invitees will be given privileges on par with the TTD trust board members when it comes to darshan, and their tenure will be coterminous with that of the board. However, they will not have any voting right when the board passes any resolutions.

Muramshetty Ramulu, a leader of Telangana's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), YSRCP MLAs Burra Madhusudan Yadav (Kanigiri), Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta), and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Panyam constituency), Tamil Nadu MLA A.P. Nanda Kumar and Karnataka MLA S.R. Viswanath Reddy were among those nominated as the trust board members.

Former Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Pokala Ashok, Tanguturu Maruthi Prasad, Manne Jeevan Reddy, Rajesh Sharma, Bora Saurabh, Kalvakurthy Vidyasagar, Pachipala Sanath Kumar, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Dr Kethan Desai, Boodati Lakshmi Narayana, Milind Keshav Narvekar, M.N. Sashidar, Alluri Malleswari, and Dr S. Shankar were also appointed as members.

Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) Department, Commissioner of Endowments Department, Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority and TTD Executive Officer (EO) are among ex-officio members.

