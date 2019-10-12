AP government seeks Centre's assistance to resolve power-related issues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government requested the Central government to constitute a committee to resolve the power-purchase related issues as it is incurring a financial burden on the state.

State Power Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, in a letter to Union Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) RK Singh, said that the power tariffs, power purchasing agreements in the state are a matter of concern.



Reddy claimed that the abnormal integration of Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) into the grid is causing heavy financial burden to the state government.

The minister, thereby, sought the centre's co-operation in the matter to resolve the issue.

Union Power Minister had earlier written a few letters disagreeing with state government's decision of reviewing the power purchase agreements. (ANI)

