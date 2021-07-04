AP Governor, CM offer tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju

At a programme held at Raj Bhavan, the governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju. He said Alluri Seetarama Raju was a brave son of India who laid down his life to free mother India from the oppression of the British rulers.

Vijayawada, July 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid rich tributes to revolutionary tribal leader Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion of 124th Birth Anniversary.

Harichandan said the tribal hero succeeded in uniting different tribal groups of the Rampa forest area, trained them in skills of guerrilla warfare and inspired them to fight against the British for the country's independence.

Alluri Sitarama Raju played an important role in the fight against the British during the first war of independence and inspired several freedom fighters in the struggle for India's freedom, added the governor.

Chief Minister Reddy also paid floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He offered floral tributes to the freedom fighter at his residence in Amaravati.

The chief minister also took to Twitter to pay his tributes. He stated that Alluri Sitarama Raju fought against the British rule for the rights of the people and played a key role in the freedom struggle. He said the life of the great freedom fighter is an inspiration for today's generation.

