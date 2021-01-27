AP govt assures safety for employees on poll duty

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das spoke to the employee unions and told them about the model code of conduct and their duties.

The state government promised it will make sure there are no hiccups.

Amaravati, Jan 27 (IANS) Government employee associations in Andhra Pradesh have been assured by the state government of safety in the forthcoming panchayat elections.

As it is not an easy task to carry out elections and vaccination at the same time, he informed the employees that the state government had written to the central government for guidance.

Das also told the employees that he will discuss with State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar about the concerns raised by the employees.

Meanwhile, representative of the employees union Venkatrami Reddy said they requested the government to provide all facilities for protection during election duty.

"We requested the government to grant compensation of Rs 50 lakh to those employees who succumb to coronavirus during election duty," said Reddy.

They also requested the government not to deploy women employees over 50 years of age for election duty, including those employees suffering from health problems.

The employees' representatives said they will extend all support for the elections.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, another representative, said they requested Das to vaccinate employees and then deploy them on election duty, which he said will discuss with the SEC.

Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu, revenue employees representative, said he requested the chief secretary to ensure that employees receive PPE kits which the SEC promised them.

