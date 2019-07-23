AP govt is targeting those who are critical of it, alleges N. Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh is targeting those who are critical of the current dispensation, alleged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday.

"We are fighting to solve the problems of people. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has promised to provide pensions for all those who are above 45 years. When three TDP deputy leaders questioned the government for not implementing its promises, they were suspended from the Assembly. We totally condemn it. YSRCP is targeting those who are active and critical to them."



Targeting Chief Minister Naidu said: "Jagan Mohan Reddy thinks this is Pulivendula panchayat where no one except Reddy and his henchmen is allowed to speak and all the opposition parties have to shut their mouths up."

He also alleged that the state government is bringing new bills and schemes instead of implementing the existing ones.

Earlier today, Naidu and party MLAs walked out of the Legislative Assembly opposing the move to suspend three of its members on charges of obstructing proceeding of the House.

The three suspended members include TDP's deputy floor leaders -- K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu.

They were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to backward and minority communities.

The budget session of the Assembly started on July 11 and will continue till July 30.

The session is being run for 14 days excluding weekend holidays, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. (ANI)

