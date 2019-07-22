AP Govt sanctions Rs 24.5 lakh for security arrangements at CM Reddy's Hyderabad residence

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday sanctioned amount of Rs 24.50 Lakhs for making security arrangements at the Hyderabad residence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reddy has a residence at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills area, Hyderabad.



Out of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 12.50 Lakhs has been estimated for the construction of scanner cum baggage checking room, static room and police officers rooms. While Rs 12 Lakh is estimated for construction of police barracks, toilets and other miscellaneous civil works at the residence. (ANI)

