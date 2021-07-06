AP Guv, BJP leaders hail Hari Babu's appointment in Mizoram

"I extend my warm congratulations to Hari Babu on being appointed Governor of Mizoram," Harichandan said.

Amaravati, July 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and a host of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders congratulated Kambhampati Hari Babu, former Visakhapatnam MP, on being appointed Governor of Mizoram on Tuesday.

The Governor added that Hari Babu's diverse knowledge and vast experience would benefit the people of the north-eastern state.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju also hailed Hari Babu's elevation and conveyed his best wishes. The newly appointed governor, incidentally, is a former president of the state BJP and a member of the party's national executive.

"Congratulations to Hari Babu on being appointed Governor of Mizoram. His experience and vast knowledge will help the people of Mizoram," Veerraju said.

BJP national secretary and co-incharge for AP, Sunil Deodhar, noted in his congratulatory message that Hari Babu's knowledge and vast experience in public life would definitely help the people of Mizoram.

Hari Babu hails from port city Visakhapatnam and is a national executive member of the BJP. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha. Eom/191 words

sth/srb