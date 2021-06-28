AP Guv, BJP leaders remember Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

The Governor hailed Rao as the architect of modern India, great reformer and a polyglot with conversational ability in as many as 17 languages.

"I pay my humble tributes to visionary former PM of India P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, June 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

Harichandan also reminded that the former PM was a voracious reader.

Likewise, AP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju said he would take Rao as an inspiration for his good governance and economic reforms.

He said Rao was a famous politician, lawyer, polyglot and a writer.

Similarly, BJP state general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said the former Prime Minister is a favourite son of the Telugus.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary and AP co-incharge said, "Tributes to former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. A veteran politician, an intellectual and an able administrator."

He said Rao's contributions to nation building will always be remembered.

Rao was born on June 28, 1921 and breathed his last on December 23, 2004.

--IANS

sth/skp/