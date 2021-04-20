AP Guv calls on varsities to raise Covid awareness on war footing

During a video conference with the vice-chancellors, he stressed on the need for implementing the fivefold strategy of 'testing, tracing, treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination', which were highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent virtual interactions with the Governors and Chief Ministers.

Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday called on the vice-chancellors of all the universities to take up Coronavirus awareness programmes on mission mode to succeed in the fight against the pandemic.

"PM had also advised that a campaign should be taken up with the active involvement of universities and students to spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour and all other precautions as required to prevent and control the pandemic, with the support of civil society, prominent persons, religious leaders, public representatives etc.," said Harichandan.

The Governor noted that the pandemic posed a huge challenge to the higher education department, currently making the role of vice-chancellors crucial in taking appropriate measures for the safety of the students and staff without compromising on academics.

"Higher education institutes also have larger responsibility towards the public to create an awareness about protective and preventive aspects with active involvement of existing network of NCC and NSS cadre and to utilize their services," he observed.

He also adviced to create awareness about maintaining physical fitness, regular yoga and ayurvedic medicines.

He also called upon students to use AP Red Cross Mobile App to campaign for community surveillance throughout the state on a war footing while also protecting themselves from the risk.

Harichandan appealed to all sections of the society to extend full cooperation to the government in tackling the spread of the pandemic.

--IANS

sth/rt