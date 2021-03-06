AP Guv congratulates Telangana counterpart for US award

"Happy to know that Soundararajan has been chosen for the international award for the key role played by her in advocating women's rights, gender parity, women empowerment and women equality," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, March 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan congratulated his Telangana counterpart Tamilisai Soundararajan for emerging as one of the top 20 global women of excellence for 2020.

The Governor noted that Soundararajan made a difference to the society with her efforts as the neighbouring state's governor as well as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in additional charge, a role she assumed just a few days back.

He wished the Telangana Governor to achieve many more such awards in the future.

The award was announced by the multi-ethnic advisory task force based at Illinois in the US.

Meanwhile, Harichandan lauded the efforts of Rotarians during the coronavirus pandemic.

He participated as the chief guest of the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar for their charter ceremony virtually on Friday from the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

"Rotary Club is truly a forward looking organisation and the Rotarians are always in the forefront to mitigate any hardship faced by the people all over the world," said Harichandan.

He appreciated them for their selfless service by coming to the rescue of people during the unimaginable crises triggered by the pandemic.

The ceremony began with the Governor paying floral tributes to the portrait of Paul P. Harris, founder of Rotary Club.

--IANS

sth/rs