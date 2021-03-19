AP legislators, Assembly, secretariat staff to be vaccinated

Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government will vaccinate all the legislators and staff of the Assembly for Coronavirus for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

"As per the instructions of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, members of AP Assembly and legislative council will be vaccinated for Covid on March 24 and March 25 at the Assembly premises," said AP legislative council secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu late on Thursday.