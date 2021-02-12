AP logs 135 more Covid infections, tally crosses 8.8 lakh

Amaravati, Feb 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 135 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to more than 8.88 lakh, even as 106 more persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 15, followed by Chittoor (11), Guntur (9), Krishna and Nellore (7 each), Anantapur (6) and East Godavari and West Godavari (4 each), Kurnool (2) and Kadapa, Prakasam and Srikakulam (1 each).