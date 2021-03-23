AP logs 492 more Covid cases, active cases cross 2.5K

Amaravati, March 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh recorded 492 new Covid infections on Tuesday, while its active case tally reached 2,616.

The new cases took the state's total tally over 8.94 lakh, while 256 more persons recovered to raise the total recoveries over 8.84 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 168, followed by Krishna (63), Chittoor (56), Guntur (47), Visakhapatnam (46), Ananthapur (29), Nellore (22), Kurnool (20), Prakasam (12), Srikakulam (10), Kadapa (5) and Vizianagaram (2).