AP logs 492 more Covid cases, active cases cross 2.5K

Amaravati, March 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh recorded 492 new Covid infections on Tuesday, while its active case tally reached 2,616.
The new cases took the state's total tally over 8.94 lakh, while 256 more persons recovered to raise the total recoveries over 8.84 lakh.
East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 168, followed by Krishna (63), Chittoor (56), Guntur (47), Visakhapatnam (46), Ananthapur (29), Nellore (22), Kurnool (20), Prakasam (12), Srikakulam (10), Kadapa (5) and Vizianagaram (2).
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.04 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, two more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,193.
--IANS
sth/vd