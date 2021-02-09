AP logs 70 more Covid cases, 115 recoveries

Amaravati, Feb 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 70 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's overall tally to more than 8.88 lakh, even as 115 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 24, followed by East Godavari (11), Visakhapatnam (10), Krishna (9), Guntur (8), Kadapa (4), and Anantapur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram (1 each).
No cases were reported from Kurnool, Nellore and West Godavari districts.
East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.63 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.35 per cent.
The state presently has 917 active cases.
--IANS
sth/vd