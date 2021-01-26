AP marching ahead with emphasis on education, health care: Guv

"The beneficiaries are selected in a transparent manner without any scope for discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or political affiliation by implementing the schemes in a saturation mode by covering all eligible persons," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, Jan 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan said the state is marching ahead with emphasis on education, health care, agriculture and welfare, on Tuesday at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

According to the Governor, the state has passed through testing times with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the government has effectively handled the situation by taking measures to win accolades from across the country.

He said the government put in place necessary infrastructure and mechanisms for the storage, transport and administration of the vaccine, since the rolling out of the country-wide vaccination programme 10 days ago.

Harichandan highlighted that despite the pandemic, Andhra Pradesh did not neglect welfare programmes or stop initiatives such as delivering rations, groceries, purchase of agriculture produce, export of aqua products and special Kisan Rail services.

He said the state launched the distribution of 31 lakh house sites for the poor on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Christmas on December 25.

"The scheme will ensure not only construction of houses but building of habitations coming up in 17,000 well defined layouts," said the Governor.

He highlighted that the state government delivered sale agreements pertaining to 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses to eligible women beneficiaries in urban areas, out of which 1.43 lakh have been handed over for Re 1.

He said Polavaram Irrigation Project has been revised to Rs 55,549 crore to stabilise the existing ayacut of 23.5 lakh and provide irrigation facility to 7.2 lakh acres.

Harichandan also referred to the alleged temple attacks in the state and said there is no place for such activities.

He reminded that the state is of the firm view that decentralisation of development by the trifurcation of capitals, Amaravati as legislative capital, Kurnool as judicial capital and Visakhapatnam as executive capital, would usher in balanced development of all regions in the state.

--IANS

sth/kr