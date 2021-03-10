AP municipal polls: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan casts his vote in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10, (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife on Wednesday cast their votes in the state municipal elections. They cast their votes at the CVR Government High School polling booth near Raj Bhavan.



"Along with Lady Governor Smt. Suprava Harichandan casted our #votes in Municipal corporation #elections at Vijayawada for the first time (sic)," he tweeted after casting his vote.

"It is important to vote to bring change in the society. Be it local body elections, municipal elections, or general elections; it is our responsibility to use our voting right. As the first person of the state, I used my right. I appeal to all people to cast their votes, he said.

Voting for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway.

Elections are being held for 2,214 wards in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities. The voting which started at 7 am, will continue till 5 pm.

In 12 municipal corporations, there are 671 divisions. In 90 of those divisions, a candidate won unanimously without contest. Elections are being held in the remaining 581 divisions. In these 12 corporations, 2,569 candidates are in the fray.

The counting of votes will take place on March 14. (ANI)

