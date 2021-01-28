AP: Person produces fake appointment order for appointment as MVI

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Additional Transport Commissioner SAV Prasada Rao on Thursday informed that a person identified as Mohammad Saifuddin produced a fake appointment order for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) at the Transport Commissioner office here.



"One person by name Mohammad Saifuddin who is a resident of Vinchipet, Vijayawada has approached the office of the Transport Commissioner, NTR administrative block, Vijayawada along with appointment order for the post of MVI said to have been issued by Section Officer, General Administration Department under the approval of Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh," Rao stated in a press note.

"On seeing the document, it is clear that it is a fake order, as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh does not give any appointment orders to any post in the government. There is no direct recruitment for the post of MVI in the Transport department," he added.

As per the document produced by the individual, there are a total of 10 candidates said to have been selected on a merit basis for the post of MVI in the Transport department.

Rao further informed that on inquiry with Saifuddin, it was informed by him that one person by name Surendra Kumar, claiming himself to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has issued this order.

Rao said that the inquiry revealed that Rs 2 lakhs was agreed to be paid for this post. As a part of an agreement between them, an amount of Rs 82,000 was given to Surendra Kumar today and the balance amount of Rs 1,28,000 shall be paid after joining, he added.

A complaint has been lodged in the Krishna Lanka police station to investigate and take necessary action under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the persons who produced fake documents and the racket involved in the issue. (ANI)

