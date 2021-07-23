AP schools, including under 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme, to open on Aug 16

Reddy held a review meeting at his camp office on Friday to discuss the 'Nadu-Nedu', the New Education Policy (NEP) and the Vidya Kanuka scheme.

Amaravati, July 24 (IANS) Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on August 16 and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate schools, renovated under the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme, on the same day to the people of the state.

He will launch the second phase of the school renovation scheme on August 16 itself, coinciding with the provision of Jaganna Vidya Kanuka kits as well.

Reddy directed officials to complete classifying schools according to the NEP by August 16, which entails six kinds of schools from PP-1 to Class 12.

Satellite foundation schools will offer PP-1 and PP-2. Foundation schools will offer both PP-1, PP-2, and Classes 1 and 2, foundation-plus schools will offer classes up to Class 5, pre-high schools up to Class 7, high schools from Class 3 to 10, and high school plus from Class 3 to 12.

"English medium will be started from Anganwadis, which will be transformed into satellite foundation schools and shall be guided by foundation schools to ensure best teaching available. The foundation school will be set up within a kilometer radius and high school in a three-kilometer radius," the CM said.

According to him, there will be no school beyond 3 km radius to bring down travel distance to the school.

To make the best use of teachers under NEP, teachers with B. Ed and post graduate qualifications will be teaching 18 subjects up to Class 5 for students to learn with focus.

--IANS

sth/vd