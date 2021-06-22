AP seeks funds due to state from Centre to meet expenses

He informed Sitharaman that the state incurred huge costs in meeting the healthcare needs of the people amid the Covid pandemic as it also provided free treatment for eligible people under the Arogyasri scheme.

New Delhi/Amaravati, June 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to release the funds due to the state.

"Unlike other states, we are offering free treatment through Arogyasri for Covid and black fungus, including free ration and medicines, despite facing the hardships of coronavirus," said Rajendranath.

According to the minister, the state is bearing the cost of treatment for black fungus cases, with each one running up to Rs 5-7 lakh.

Rajendranath also informed the Union Finance Minister that many lost their livelihood during the pandemic, resulting in the state government looking after those sections of people from poor and middle class backgrounds.

He said funds from the Centre are crucial to meet these demands.

The minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Principal Secretary S.S. Rawat and AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Bhavana Saxena.

