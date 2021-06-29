AP: TDP demands special package for Covid-affected families

He said the state government should follow Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states in taking a step like this.

Amaravati, June 29 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded the Andhra Pradesh government announce a special package for coronavirus-affected families.

Naidu demanded the state government immediately announce financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for all white cardholders.

"This was necessary on account of the pathetic conditions of the poor families in the face of Covid losses in addition to price rise. Loss of work opportunities was a severe rude shock for them during the pandemic," he said.

Similarly, he demanded a monthly assistance of Rs 7,500 to private teachers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and unorganized sectors.

"AP became the only state not to have given a special package at a time when all other states extended some assistance or other to rescue their people," the TDP leader claimed.

Likewise, he called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to set aside alleged narrow political agenda and start purchasing vaccines in order to inoculate all the people of all age groups.

"The rate of the vaccinated population should be increased from the present 23.2 per cent to at least 70 per cent in AP. People would be safe from the severe threat of Covid-19 only if they were vaccinated fully," Naidu said.

On Tuesday, the principal opposition leader of the southern state organized a 'sadhana deeksha' protest programme at TDP's central office in Amaravati.

Party leaders and activists participated in the protest programme simultaneously in all 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

--IANS

sth/kr