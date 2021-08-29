AP: Woman sub-inspector allegedly dies by suicide in Vizianagaram

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 29th, 2021, 22:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Police Training College in Vizianagaram late night on Saturday.

As per Durga Prasad, Sub-inspector of Vizianagaram Police Station, The deceased, K Bhavani was a resident of Salempalem village in Krishna district. She was posted as Sub Inspector at Sakhinetipalli police station in East Godavari district.
She went to Vizianagaram a week ago for undergoing training at Police Training College. The reasons behind her suicide are yet to be known.
A case has been registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and an inquiry has been set up.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)

