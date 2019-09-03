Apache will enhance operational capability of IAF as strike force: BS Dhanoa

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said the Apache attack choppers will enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a strike force.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack choppers, Dhanoa said, "Apache attack choppers are being purchased to replace the aging Mi-35. This is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that is being operated worldwide by many countries."

Terming it as one of the most fierce attack helicopters, the IAF chief said, "The platform has been flying since the 80s and has proved itself as an operational success across the globe. It is one of the most fierce attack choppers along with the capability to shoot, fire and forget ATGMs, rockets and other ammunition."The IAF chief said with the induction of Apache choppers, the force has upgraded its inventory to the latest generation of attack helicopters.In a major boost to the Indian Air Force, eight Boeing AH- 64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters were inducted into the force on Tuesday.IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa inducted the choppers officially into the service after a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force Station.The helicopters have been customized to suit the force's future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain with the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.(ANI)